Living with losing a child to violence

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Three years ago in May 2019, Kyson Rice lost his life as a victim of child abuse at his home in Tomah.
In a sentencing hearing late June, the person responsible for killing Kyson, Marcus Anderson was given a life sentence for first-degree intentional homicide with no possibility of release from prison.
For the three years leading up to that day of justice for her son, Jessica Rice never found closure for three-year-old Kyson's loss.
"I haven't healed or grieved yet until now because it was constant talking to investigators, DA's," Jessica explained. "And even though things got postponed because of COVID, it still, it was just shut off for awhile."
Mental Health Counselor, Megan Wurzel of Skyward Counseling, said sometimes after a traumatic experience people can get stuck in the fight, flight or freeze mode which is the basis for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
"Everybody goes through grief very differently and there's no right or wrong way to go through grief," Wurzel said. "You could go a year and be okay and then suddenly one day it's gonna hit really hard. The biggest thing for me is helping normalize that feeling and saying 'You know it's okay to be sad, because this is really sad' and that's okay to be sad sometimes."
Jessica said while Anderson's sentencing allowed her to close the book on that part of her life, she's unsure what the next one will bring.
But through counseling for her PTSD, Jessica says she's ready to move on and is open to the possibilities of what life may bring.
Currently, Rice is helping to raise awareness about domestic violence and child abuse through a non-profit foundation called Kyson's Voice.