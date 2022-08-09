Local apple growers coping with inflation, labor shortage

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - It's apple season in the Coulee Region, and like most things, unfortunately, prices are going up.
Maple Ridge Orchard, a 22-acre family farm in Cashton, grows over 20 varieties of apples. The first apple trees were planted back in 2001. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now over 5,000 trees.
"Across the board, everything's gone up," said Maple Ridge Orchard Co-Owner Elizabeth Rodriguez. "Our spray bill has gone up about 30 percent this year. Our bakery supplies, I would say, 120 percent. For example, the flour that we use to make our donuts, last year we ordered them at $38 a fifty-pound bag and this year it's costing us $88 for a 50-pound bag."
Rodriguez and her husband Domingo, who own the farm, are going to try to keep their apple prices as stable as they can, but unfortunately, there will be some slight increases.
The good news is that there is no shortage of fruit this year with 15,000 bushels, but they are having a hard time getting pickers, which may impact their shipments to grocery stores.
Opening day is Aug. 25, but they may have reduced hours due to a labor shortage. You can find updated hours here.