Local company to shred documents for free

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Approximately twice a year, Harter's Quick Clean-Up provides a free service where the company collects and destroys paper documents given to them up to 100 pounds per customer.
One of those events is Friday and Saturday April 22-23.
Sales and Customer Services Manager Jeff Holmquist tells News 19 that there is no way of knowing how much they will collect, but the amount can exceed expectations.
"The last one we did was in November," Holmquist said. "We had a record in eight hours. We had 802 customers, which was crazy. I believe we were right around 13 tons of paper. Many people bring in more than 100 or less pounds."
Holmquist adds the documents include tax papers and old credit card receipts. The finely shredded paper is then sold for use in recycled products.
The event is from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday and Saturday at 2850 Larson Street in La Crosse.