Local driving school emphasizes safety while navigating in roundabouts

(WXOW) - More and more roundabouts are coming to the Coulee Region every year with no signs of slowing down.
September 19-23 is National Roundabouts Week.
A local driving school wants to highlight the importance of using caution and following the rules while navigating roundabouts.
Bruce Handtke of Zimmerman Driving School had these three tips for drivers to remember.
He says ”As you enter a roundabout, you do not need to stop unless you will impede traffic already in the roundabout.”
Handtke's second tip is that there is no need to signal while entering a roundabout since all go in counter-clockwise direction. However, you should signal your intent to exit the roundabout.
”Due to the unusual location of crosswalks, be extra vigilant of pedestrians and bicyclists while entering or exiting a roundabout,” said Handtke in his final tip.
For more information on navigating roundabouts, visit Roundabouts | Intersection Safety - Safety | Federal Highway Administration (dot.gov)
For more on Zimmerman Driving School, visit Drivers education | Zimmerman Driving School | United States