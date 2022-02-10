Local law enforcement leaders join round table discussion with U.S. Congressional candidate Van Orden

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - At the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters in Onalaska Thursday, 3rd District Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden met with local law enforcement leaders from La Crosse and Monroe counties.
The primary focus of their conversation centered around the current drug climate and how communities are dealing with the prevalence of illicit drug use.
Van Orden shared some key points from his meeting that defending communities against illegal drug use takes time and money and referenced drug trafficking law enforcement grants that weren't given out this year.
"A drug investigation is incredibly detailed, it takes a very long period of time," former Navy Seal Van Orden said. "And we need to be able to pay these officers. As you heard, the grant was not allocated for 2022. So they went from $80,000 to eight [thousand] for overtime."
Joining Van Orden's discussion, Sheriff Wes Revels of Monroe County said illicit drugs used to come into the Coulee Region from known locations like Milwaukee and the Twin Cities.
"In today's world, with the amount of narcotics, of meth, everything that's coming across the border," Sheriff Revels explained. "We just don't know about those routes because it's just coming in from all over."
A nationwide problem, La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said his deputies often see signs of illegal drug use in the county.
"Just about everything that law enforcement deals with on a daily basis is tied to drugs," Sheriff Wolf said. "If you do some looking, a lot of the mental health issues are related to drugs, a lot of the homelessness issues are related to drugs."
Sheriff Wolf added that he would like to see more help at the federal level to stop drugs from the entering the country.
Recently returning from a visit in south Texas, Van Orden tied what Border Patrol Agents told him about the trafficking of Fentanyl and other drugs across the border to what police and sheriff departments are experiencing locally.
"It's personal to me because I live here. I'm a Wisconsinite. This is my home," Van Orden declared, who lives in Prairie du Chien. "So I care about this enough that I will travel around to figure out what the root cause is and then when I get into office I'm going to implement the changes that I possibly can to mitigate these problems."