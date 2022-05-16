Local organizations assisting in baby formula shortage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The nationwide shortage of baby formula is hitting hard as half the supply is sold out, and local families are looking for help.
Among the options, WAFER Food Pantry recently got a shipment of over 300 cans of powder formula. The nonprofit will give out two cans per month to eligible families. That's enough to fill about half the child's diet.
The shipment in not normal for WAFER and it is somewhat random luck that they get it during the crisis. Executive Director Erin Waldhart says new members are welcome to sign up and those with children under two will receive supplies.
"In general, how it works when you come in to get a food package your very first visit, you're going to register your entire family," Waldhart said. "That would be yourself, if you have a significant other, or any children, parents. Anybody else living in your household. When you come back for subsequent visits, we already have that information in there. We know when families have children or babies in them."
While not every resource has formula on hand, they can lead you in the right direction. Andrea Pierson with the Family & Children's Center says staying on top of your current situation is a benefit.
“If they do have formula on hand right now, be aware of how much they have left and when they will need more for their family," Pierson said. "Definitely contact the doctor. Sometimes they might be able to switch brands or another kind might fit their baby’s needs.”
The formula WAFER received has an expiration date of January 2023.