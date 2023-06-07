 Skip to main content
Local photographer and author Marcou still going strong

  Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The upcoming weekend in La Crosse is slated to feature several art events, with both Artspire and Second Saturday Art Market. Also being featured is local talent David Marcou.

spirit of america

Marcou's Spirit of America series has now hit it's 222nd edition.

The photographer and author has diligently been at work for over four decades. His signature series, "Spirit of America" is an ongoing collection of photographs across history, both local and abroad. Marcou also writes text with each book. 

"First thing I do, assemble a folder of photos," Marcou said. "Along the way while I'm editing, I'll write something up a little to go with it."

spirit two

Marcou says he got off to a bit of a late start when it comes to his photography. He got his first real camera at age 29.

It's a successful formula, as Marcou has put together 222 volumes. He also writes other books on various historical topics outside of his Spirit of America series. His current grand total of works puts him over 300 publications. His photography at the forefront however, was something he started while a student abroad.

"I took up photography kind of late," Marcou said. "I was 29 years old when I bought my first camera. I was in London for a semester, and in London I took a lot of pictures."

This Saturday Marcou will be signing and selling his various books at the River City Gallery at 321 Main Street. He is scheduled to be there from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

