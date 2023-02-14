Local quartet group sings of love at 14 different locations

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen travel across the area to spend Valentine's Day with the community.
"It's something you can't purchase, you know, it's just that genuine warmth and glow they have when you do this," says Charlie George, the Chapter President of the Chordsmen.
Three quartet groups traveled to 14 different locations, including the Springbrook Assisted Living Facility in La Crescent.
George says the acapella group sings to significant others, friends, and people who may be celebrating alone.
"Within the song itself, when you get to passages...it touch[es] on a previous memory they had," says George.
Additionally, the Chordsmen are giving back to the community by donating to two charities: the Parenting Place and National Alliance on Mental Illness.