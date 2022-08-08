Local roadside produce sales blooming after late start

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Summertime in the Coulee Region means shopping at roadside markets. Unfortunately, local roadside produce markets have had to overcome obstacles in order to provide residents with their go-to items.
“Our prices did go up a little bit this year, unfortunately, just with the cost of fuel and shipping and trying to get our peaches here," said Eat Fresh Peaches Manager Mercy Kauffman. "We started a little bit later this year. We couldn’t get our supply in for a month at the beginning of our season.”
The weather was another element that contributed to the delayed start.
“The orchard got some hail, high heat. All of that really affected why we couldn’t get them in for about a month at the beginning of our season,” Kauffman said.
She says that despite the delayed start, sales soared, particularly early in the season.
Drive to Onalaska and you will find another market that opened late but is now flourishing.
“What I’ve noticed is our sales have been a little bit better this year compared to other years,” Produce Plus vendor Taylor Defrang said.
He has been selling produce from roadside stands for seven years. This year, Defrang noticed a slight increase in price, but he says this is typical.
Like all produce, it's seasonal, so they encourage people to stop by while the supplies last.