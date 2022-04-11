Local school boards change, as area school districts continue to evolve

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Five local superintendents joined the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce panel on Monday to highlight recent changes in school districts of the Coulee Region.
Superintendents from Holmen, La Crescent-Hokah, La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem answered questions from people in attendance of the virtual meeting.
Fresh off the election and referendums on the Spring Election ballot, multiple superintendents discussed new developments to curriculums in local school districts.
These include new STEM programs, apprenticeships with local businesses, and college-level courses to help prepare students for the next chapter of their lives.
Referendums, found on ballots, are a way for school districts to receive money for further development.
"Definitely funding helps, you know, I think for our public education when we can have funding help us, and allow our students these opportunities that's what we would appreciate most," said Kristin Mueller, Superintendent of the Holmen School District.
The school leaders were also asked where the see schools going in the coming years. Several superintendents said in-person learning is here to stay.
Holmen, Onalaska, and the West Salem School Districts will offer fewer virtual options in the next academic year.