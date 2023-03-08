 Skip to main content
Local student finding her "Healing Roots"

  Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - She's only got her learner's permit, but Mia Simone Davis is already learning some valuable life lessons through not one, but two entrepreneurial endeavors.

On this International Women's Day, we're highlighting how Davis found her "Healing Roots", and why it's brought her more than just savings for that first car.

Healing Roots by Mia Simone

An affirmation statement accompanies every product Davis makes as part of what's now her second business venture, "Healing Roots by Mia Simone." The high school junior, already known for her mac and cheese pop-ups from her catering biz, Mia's Kitchen LLC, took what she loved about caring for people through comfort food and applied it to her caring for their crown after her own journey to healthy hair.

"I always grew up seeing that a certain type of hair, a certain texture was beautiful, so I wanted to change my hair to look like other people. Then, I realized, 'Mia, why don't you love your hair?' Then, I started to love my hair and believe in my hair," Davis said. "So I started using a wide range of different things and I'm like, 'Okay, Mia, these aren't really working. Let's go back to nature. Let's go in your refrigerator. Let's find some things that you know have amazing benefits.' I've tried it on my brothers, and I feel like their hair is growing, but also I'm teaching them to believe in their crown."

For Davis, that education aspect is key: not only sharing the haircare benefits of things like rosemary or mayonnaise, but also taking what she's learned and sharing it with other young people to help them put their ideas into action.

"Anytime I talk to them or let them know, 'You're worthy of anything in this world. You can do anything. What's something that you love to do. What's your passion?' I'm always, like, happy to see anyone in this world win."

It's an outlook that, like a strand growing from a root, is a process that naturally requires a special sort of care.

"I've had to learn that someone else's negativity doesn't define me in my life, and I can be positive through anything in life."

Mia Davis

Mia is selling her haircare products exclusively through social media contact (find her on Facebook) or at pop-up events. Similarly, look for events around the area featuring Mia's Kitchen.

