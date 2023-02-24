Local students partake in 'Read Your Heart Out'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at Hintgen Elementary School heard stories of black culture and history at Friday's 'Read Your Heart Out' event.
As part of National African American Parent Involvement Day, family and community members shared books and poetry with the third grade class.
"I liked that the books were kind of funny," said Lamar, a student at Hintgen. Fellow classmate, Selene, enjoyed seeing familiar faces while learning of new people.
Quartell Roberson, the Cultural Liaison for the La Crosse School District, has been reading at the event for three years.
"I think it's important that we can get connected to people in our communities, especially in our schools and our young kids," says Roberson.
According to a release from the district, the event drew close to 50 guest speakers.
'Read Your Heart Out' began 16 years ago at a school in Madison.