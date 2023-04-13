Local teachers receive 22 Gold Star Grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three teachers at Hamilton-SOTA I Elementary School receive Gold Star Grants on Thursday to help innovate their classrooms.

Twenty-two grants from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation puts $41,500 in the hands of the same number of teachers. It is the second round of grants for the 2022-2023 academic year.

"It's thrilling to be able to show teachers that their ideas are supported and that there are resources for them to put their exciting and innovative ideas," said Nell Saunders-Scott, the Executive Director of the Foundation.

One recipient wants to use the money for her "Project Period" initiative.

"It was about getting menstruation products for our 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders hear Hamilton-SOTA I," said Carrie Wuensch-Harden, "If you can learn young and just be more comfortable with your body, you're going to be so much more confident."

Wuensch-Harden says she will collaborate with the Gundersen Health System to inform her students on natural changes to the body.

The Foundation has given out 47 grants totaling around $90,000 in funding.