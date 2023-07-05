 Skip to main content
Local winner of Miss Wisconsin Teen puts CMN Hospitals in the spotlight

Trinity Horstman as Miss Wisconsin's Teen

Courtesy: Miss Wisconsin Organization

(WXOW) - A partnership with local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals gets a boost in profile thanks to an Onalaska teen's crowning achievement.

Trinity Horstman won the title of Miss Wisconsin's Teen on June 23. In addition to the $2,600 in scholarship winnings, Horstman will now have a chance to compete for the title of Miss America's Teen.

During her year representing the Badger State, Horstman will raise the profile of our local CMN Hospitals through her personal platform.

"She also has plans to work with the two other Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals in our state," said CMN Hospitals specialist Sierra Lyon. "We're so lucky to have partners like her that give visibility to what we do and help grow our impact through fundraising."

Horstman follows in the footsteps of her sister Savannah who served as Miss Wisconsin's Teen in both 2019 and 2020.

