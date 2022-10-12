Lock and dam system helps to maintain river level

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viking River Cruises announced this week that they would postpone their voyage north due to low river levels. Still, in our area, the water levels on the Mississippi River remain steady.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says our intricate lock and dam system in the St. Paul District has prevented the Mississippi River from getting too low.
The '9-Foot Navigation Mission' is a constant effort by the Corps to maintain a 9-foot channel across all pools in our district.
"Our navigation structures are designed to keep enough water in their pools, even if there is no in flow at all, to continue navigation," Primary Mississippi Regulator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Daniel Fasching said. "It's kind of an incredible thing. You have to think of them as a series of pools, a series of reservoirs connected."
Fasching said the drought season is more difficult to manage than the flood season, because if too much water is removed from the pools during a drought it is difficult to get that water back to 9 ft.
Officials said river levels will likely improve after winter when the snow melts.