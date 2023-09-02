Long lasting high temperature records being broken as heat and humidity increases

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees expected for four straight days. Overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid-70s. * WHERE...In Iowa, Allamakee County. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Winona and Houston Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during the afternoon hours each day. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warmest conditions are expected along the Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries. Humidity values today through Monday will be on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&