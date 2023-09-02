Long lasting high temperature records being broken as heat and humidity increases

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
expected for four straight days. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Allamakee County. In Minnesota, Wabasha,
Winona and Houston Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo,
Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the
greatest impacts during the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warmest conditions are expected along
the Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries.
Humidity values today through Monday will be on the lower
side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

...Critical fire weather concerns for Sunday afternoon into early
Sunday evening over southwestern Wisconsin...

.The combination of near record warm temperatures, low relative
humidity values, southwest winds sustained around 15 mph, and dry
fuels owing to the ongoing drought will result in very conducive
conditions for fires to become unmanageable on Sunday afternoon
into early Sunday evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for dry fuels, low humidity, and gusty winds, which
is in effect from Sunday afternoon through early Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures will reach 95 to 100
degrees.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start could spread rapidly and become
hard to control. Please heed any local burning bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Long lasting high temperature records being broken as heat and humidity increases

  • Updated
The next few days its going to difficult to beat the heat.

Toasty temperatures have now entered the Coulee Region with mid to upper 90s. Sunday and the rest of Labor Day is going to the hottest of conditions with possibly recording breaking high temperatures. While we have the heat, dry weather and winds are posing a risk to wildfires as well. 

Current Watches - All Typesxo.png

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Houston, Vernon, Allamakee, and Crawford County until 6pm Tuesday. 

Heat indices will reach up to 95°-100°+.

heat index trend miller.png

Real feels are going to be upwards of 100° especially tomorrow in the afternoon and evening as temperatures might be at 100° without the added humidity. 

Record Watch 3 Days.png

Temperatures reaching that high will put La Crosse at a position to break records that were set in the 1920s. 

Wildfire DangerXOFire.png

While it is record breaking hot, it is also windy which poses a risk to wildfires. 

The risk to wildfires and steamy conditions are going to be around until Tuesday when a cold front moves through. Once we get that front, much more comfortable humidity and temperatures will start to settle in. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

