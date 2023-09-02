Long lasting high temperature records being broken as heat and humidity increases

Toasty temperatures have now entered the Coulee Region with mid to upper 90s. Sunday and the rest of Labor Day is going to the hottest of conditions with possibly recording breaking high temperatures. While we have the heat, dry weather and winds are posing a risk to wildfires as well.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Houston, Vernon, Allamakee, and Crawford County until 6pm Tuesday.
Heat indices will reach up to 95°-100°+.
Real feels are going to be upwards of 100° especially tomorrow in the afternoon and evening as temperatures might be at 100° without the added humidity.
Temperatures reaching that high will put La Crosse at a position to break records that were set in the 1920s.
While it is record breaking hot, it is also windy which poses a risk to wildfires.
The risk to wildfires and steamy conditions are going to be around until Tuesday when a cold front moves through. Once we get that front, much more comfortable humidity and temperatures will start to settle in.