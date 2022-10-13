Long-time director of the La Crosse Center celebrates his retirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Having served as the La Crosse Center director since 2000, Art Fahey celebrated his retirement with the community Thursday night.
The party highlighted the hundreds of performers, acts and events that have taken place throughout Fahey's 32-year career at the convention and entertainment center - including the changes made to the La Crosse Center.
Looking back at his time as director, Fahey said he wouldn't change a thing.
"I feel good...at the same time a little apprehensive," Fahey said. "It's going to be different because I've really enjoyed being here at the center for as many years as I have been. It's going to be a change in life but we'll make it a fun change."
He added that he feels lucky to have been a part of an organization that brings so much to the La Crosse area.
