Lost airport teddy bear reunited with owner

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - A Texas boy has been reunited with his long lost teddy bear.
The stuffed animal was left behind after Thanksgiving at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport.
Five-year-old Exekial was tossing the teddy bear around and it got stuck in the rafters where it was found in January.
Airport staff used social media to try to track down the owner.
The post of the stuffed bear went viral on Facebook.
Two days later, word reached the family who had lost the bear.
Southwest Airlines flew the family from Dallas to Wisconsin and on Tuesday, Exekial got his special teddy to take back home.