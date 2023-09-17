Lots of chances for rain for the new week as southeast winds bring above average temps

The Coulee Region had a pleasant end to the weekend with highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Our 7-Day forecast will see a nice warm-up with above average temperatures. While we have this warm-up, we will be seeing a lot of chances to receive much-need rain.
For tonight, temperatures will dip down to 49° with mostly clear skies.
Monday will warm things up to 76° continuing mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will increase into the late evening hours as winds shift to the southeast bringing above average temperatures.
As clouds increase, there is a small chance of a few isolated showers. This will be between 9pm and 3am Tuesday morning. Most will not see rain, but higher chances will be in the southern counties.
Better chances will arrive when we hit our highest temperature for the week on Wednesday. As we cool down and head into fall, more chances will arrive.