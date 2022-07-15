Lots of street maintenance planned in La Crosse starting next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse begins two weeks of street maintenance the week of July 18 over a large part of the south side.
Residents and drivers will see "No Parking" signs up in the areas that are scheduled for work. The city said as each project is finished, the signs will be removed.
The city said to expect minimal delays on the affected streets.
Here is the list of streets where work is planned:
Street work
|Street/Area
|From
|To
|5th Ave. S.
|Mississippi St.
|Market St
|7th St. S.
|Johnson St.
|Mississippi St.
|8th St. S.
|Johnson St.
|Jackson St.
|9th St. S.
|Johnson St.
|Jackson St.
|11th St. S.
|Mississippi St.
|Jackson St.
|11th St. S.
|11th/Johnson
|Intersection
|17th St. S.
|Adams St.
|Jackson St.
|19th St. S.
|Redfield St.
|Denton St.
|19th St. S.
|19th/Ferry
|Intersection
|21st St. S.
|Jackson St.
|Mississippi St.
|21st St. S.
|Green Bay St.
|Park Ave.
|22nd St. S.
|Redfield St.
|Denton St.
|23rd St. S.
|Denton St.
|State Rd.
|Adams St.
|East Ave.
|20th St. S.
|Cameron St.
|21st St. S.
|Dead End East
|Cliffview Terr.
|State Rd.
|State Rd.
|Denton St.
|19th St. S.
|21st St. S.
|Farnam St.
|16th St. S.
|State Rd.
|Ferry St.
|East Ave.
|17th St. S.
|Johnson St.
|16th St. S.
|East Ave.
|Johnson St.
|9th St.
|11th St.
|Mississippi St.
|22nd St. S.
|Losey Blvd.
|Mississippi St.
|14th St. S.
|16th St. S
|Mississippi St.
|West Ave.
|11th St. S.
|Park Ave.
|21st St. S.
|23rd St. S.
|Redfield St.
|East Ave.
|21st St. S.
|Winnebago St.
|19th St. S.
|20th St.