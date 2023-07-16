 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for particulates, which remains in effect until
midnight tonight.

This extended advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland and Vernon.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue to
move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air quality index
(AQI) for particulates to remain in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to scattered areas
of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this
to occur across southwestern Wisconsin within the Mississippi River
Valley. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Low humidity and breezy winds tomorrow before storm chances later on in the week

  Updated
  • 0

A perfect day tomorrow as a cool breeze keeps us dry and a bit cooler.

The past seven days have seen stormy days, cool days, and hot and humid days. For the weekend, we have stayed in the 80s as the heat is still present. However, as we start the work week breezy conditions are going to give us a break from humidity before it returns midweek. 

Ice Cream Melting Forecast.png

Happy National Ice Cream Day! For today we were pretty warm, so if you are still wanting to go out and get a nice savory and chilly treat, you'll want to eat it quick! 

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png

Monday though, you won't have to eat anything that could melt quickly as temperatures are cooling down slightly due to northwest winds at 10-20 mph. 

Muggy Meter High Scale - 3 Day.png

Winds will also keep us dry for Monday and part of Tuesday. 

Wednesday and Thursday winds will shift southeast which will bring back humidity and storm chances. 

After storms, we will see another break in humidity with temps staying in the low to mid 80s. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

