Low humidity and breezy winds tomorrow before storm chances later on in the week

The past seven days have seen stormy days, cool days, and hot and humid days. For the weekend, we have stayed in the 80s as the heat is still present. However, as we start the work week breezy conditions are going to give us a break from humidity before it returns midweek.
Happy National Ice Cream Day! For today we were pretty warm, so if you are still wanting to go out and get a nice savory and chilly treat, you'll want to eat it quick!
Monday though, you won't have to eat anything that could melt quickly as temperatures are cooling down slightly due to northwest winds at 10-20 mph.
Winds will also keep us dry for Monday and part of Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday winds will shift southeast which will bring back humidity and storm chances.
After storms, we will see another break in humidity with temps staying in the low to mid 80s.