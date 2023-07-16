Low humidity and breezy winds tomorrow before storm chances later on in the week

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air Quality Advisory for particulates, which remains in effect until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people living in the following counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland and Vernon. Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air quality index (AQI) for particulates to remain in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov