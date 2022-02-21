LSE plans to host TSA Precheck in late March

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The La Crosse Regional Airport is set to host a TSA Precheck Enrollment Center from March 21 through March 25.
This pop up enrollment event speeds up the screening process for travelers by giving people the opportunity to get pre screened to provide a safer and easier way to maneuver through the airport.
Those in the program are allowed to leave their shoes and belt on, keep laptops in their cases and receive more advantages for traveler's convenience.
You can register online for the TSA Precheck here.