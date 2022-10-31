Lt.Gov. Mandela Barnes campaigns in La Crosse Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was in La Crosse Monday afternoon to encourage people to vote in the upcoming November election.
Part of his statewide Win for Wisconsin campaign tour, Monday's La Crosse Pedal to the Polls Event was held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Student Union.
Barnes is running against Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in the election for Wisconsin's second seat in the U.S. Senate.
Reinforcing his campaign's focus on encouraging young voters to go to the polls, Barnes appealed to campus voters to make their voices heard either by voting early or on Election Day Tuesday, November 8.
"Honestly, it's more than just voting, this is the future that's on the line," Lt. Gov. Barnes said. "And I want people to know what, not just this election cycle, but what any election cycle means for the world that they live in. It's less about any one campaign cycle and more about the track and the trajectory that we're headed and how they have a vital role to play in it."
Sen. Ron Johnson spent the day Monday in South Central Wisconsin making multiple stops to connect with voters as part of his bus tour campaign. He's scheduled to make a stop in La Crosse on Tuesday.