Maintenance work planned on I-90 Dresbach bridges

DRESBACH, Minn. (WXOW) - Drivers on I-90 using the bridges at Dresbach to cross between Minnesota and Wisconsin should expect to encounter lane closures next week while crews perform maintenance work.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said crews are working during daytime hours to complete crack sealing work. It involves cleaning out cracks in the pavement then sealing those cracks.
The purpose is to extend the operational lives of the bridges according to MnDOT.
To do the work safely, crews need to close off a portions of single lane as they proceed with the project.
The work is scheduled from August 29-31 starting each day in the early morning and lasting until early evening.
During that time, MnDOT said in a statement that:
- There will be I-90 eastbound and westbound lane closures at the work zone.
- The Highway 61 northbound entrance ramp to I-90 eastbound and the I-90 westbound exit ramp to Highway 61 southbound will be detoured during various hours during the duration of the work. Traffic should use Exit 273.
- Access to the Welcome Center and the lock and dam via the east-west access bridge from I-90 eastbound/Highway 61 southbound will be detoured for short periods during the work.