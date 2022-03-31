Major summit coming to La Crosse addressing community child care issues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group of leaders from the 7 Rivers Alliance and Competitive Wisconsin Inc. (CWI) are bringing a major summit to the Coulee Region.
Part of an eight summit series called Wisconsin Tomorrow, CWI's Summit on Early Childhood Care and Education will bring employers, government officials, community leaders and child care stakeholders together to discuss possible solutions tackling child care availability and workforce shortages.
CEO Chris Hardie of 7 Rivers Alliance said the availability of child care is a major concern as it is keeping a large percentage of workers at home to care for their children.
"In Winona County a couple of years ago they did a survey," Hardie explained. "And of the parents who responded to their survey, 30% of them said they were unable to work because they couldn't find available child care. That's a significant number of people."
Worker shortages are affecting all businesses, including child care facilities who struggle to remain open. And because it's a competitive job market, it's challenging to find child care workers willing to work for less wages and few benefits.
"Finding staff and maintaining staff is a challenge," Director of Programs at Family & Children's Center Mary Jacobson said. "But we also learn that daycare even while rates are high, it's hard to cover their costs."
Communities are looking for solutions and that's what is driving the need for CWI's summit.
"Our number one challenge for our economy is finding workers," Hardie said. "And if we can solve some of the child care problem then we can probably get more of those workers back into the workforce."
The summit is scheduled for April 14 and will be held at Western Technical College which is co-hosting the event along with UW-La Crosse and Wisconsin Counties Association.
A free event, anyone interested can attend in-person or virtually.
To register for the summit, click this LINK. More information on the event can be found HERE.