Man arrested in high speed chase through Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - A 48-year-old man was after after allegedly fleeing officers in two counties and driving at speeds of over 110 miles per hour.
The Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a black Chevy Equinox traveling without headlights. A Cashton Police Officer spotted the SUV traveling northbound on Highway 27 just before 10:00 p.m.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies had to use spike strips to slow down Chad Raymond Weaver.
He was arrested on Saturday night after a high speed chase on northbound Highway 27. Weaver was eventually stopped once his SUV hit the spike strips in the village of Leon by Icon Avenue. Raymond's car struck a guardrail.
He fled authorities earlier in the night over in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County Sheriff's office advised the Monroe County Sheriff's Office that they had charges for the driver.
Weaver was booked for his sixth OWI, felony fleeing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping. He was also issue multiple citations. The pursuit lasted less than four minutes.