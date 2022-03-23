 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault in trail attack

  • Updated
  • 0
gundersen walking trail.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman on a La Crosse walking trail is now charged with kidnapping and attempted second degree sexual assault. 

Joseph Grzegorek, 25, made an appearance before Judge Ramona Gonzalez in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon where he was formally charged by prosecutors.

joseph grzegorek-mug shot 032222.jpg

Joseph Grzegorek

The criminal complaint said on Monday, the victim said she was walking on the Gundersen Health Systems trails when she passed a man. A few moments later, she heard footsteps running in her direction and saw the man running towards her. She tried running away, but couldn't outrun the man. 

He grabbed her, pulled her to the ground, and tried to drag the victim towards the river. The victim was screaming and was finally able to break free of the man and get away. 

The man, identified as Grzegorek, followed, but turned and went in the opposite direction when two other people came in response to the victim's cries for help. 

At one point, the victim was able to get a photo of the man from the waist down, that showed what the man was wearing. The description was later used by police to find the man. 

During the court appearance, Judge Gonzalez set bond in the amount of $100,000 cash for Grzegorek. 

He returns to court on March 31.

