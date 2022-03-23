Man charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault in trail attack

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman on a La Crosse walking trail is now charged with kidnapping and attempted second degree sexual assault.
Joseph Grzegorek, 25, made an appearance before Judge Ramona Gonzalez in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon where he was formally charged by prosecutors.
The criminal complaint said on Monday, the victim said she was walking on the Gundersen Health Systems trails when she passed a man. A few moments later, she heard footsteps running in her direction and saw the man running towards her. She tried running away, but couldn't outrun the man.
He grabbed her, pulled her to the ground, and tried to drag the victim towards the river. The victim was screaming and was finally able to break free of the man and get away.
The man, identified as Grzegorek, followed, but turned and went in the opposite direction when two other people came in response to the victim's cries for help.
At one point, the victim was able to get a photo of the man from the waist down, that showed what the man was wearing. The description was later used by police to find the man.
During the court appearance, Judge Gonzalez set bond in the amount of $100,000 cash for Grzegorek.
He returns to court on March 31.