Man convicted in 2020 Sparta homicide gets life without possibility of release

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Milwaukee man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Sparta man in a robbery in June 2020.
On Tuesday, Monroe County Judge Todd Ziegler sentenced Michael Hartmann to life in prison without the possibility of release in the shooting death of Anthony Koopman.
Hartman was one of three people that drove to Sparta on June 11, 2020 to meet with Koopman regarding drugs. Hartmann was the one who fatally shot Koopman.
In addition to the 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger also brought other drug and weapons charges against Hartmann. In a five day jury trial in November 2021, he was convicted of all the counts against him.
Of the two other people involved, one has already been sentenced while one other has a sentence pending.
Damara Skenandore-Medina is currently serving three years in prison after pleading no contest to party to the crime charges of aiding a felon and delivery of methamphetamine. Eric Borges pleaded guilty to party to the crime charges of attempted felony murder and aiding a felon charges on February 11. His sentencing is set for April 14.
In a statement, District Attorney Croninger spoke highly of the efforts of the Sparta Police Department in bringing the case together. “Without the tremendous efforts of Detectives Tovar and Kuen and the efforts of the entire City of Sparta Police Department this result and the justice obtained today, would not have been possible. They should be commended, not only for their excellent work on this specific case, but for all they do to keep the people of the City of Sparta and Monroe County safe."