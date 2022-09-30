Many women 40 and over are overdue for a Mammogram

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are worried that too many women are overdue for their annual mammogram.
According to a survey conducted by the Prevent Cancer Foundation, 49 percent of women 40 and over say they haven't had a breast cancer screening since 2020.
Medical experts, like Mayo Clinic Health System's Breast Imaging Specialist and Radiologist Dr. Ted Hanson, said that early detection is key to successful treatment of cancerous cells.
"Our goal of screening mammography is to detect small cancers and treat them early," Dr. Hanson explained. "We've had a lot of success. I think screening mammograms is one of the best tools in all of medicine."
Renowned news journalist Katie Couric recently shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer this past June. It was detected in a mammogram her gynecologist recommended she get after noting her last one was December 2020.
Couric said the 2.5 cm tumor discovered in her breast was roughly the size of an olive and she wrote in her article "Why NOT Me?" on the Katie Couric Media website that "I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer."
Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse currently uses 3-D radiographic imaging technology.
Technicians in Mayo's Mammography department say their patients feel more comfortable using the new screeners plus doctors find the imagery more detailed than the two dimensional x-rays.
"We want to catch any cancer starting when the cancer is small," Dr. Hanson said. "We want to pick that up as early as possible."
In an initiative to raise awareness on the importance of breast screenings, the Prevent Cancer Foundation is asking women to get an appointment "Back on the Books" now.
To find more information, go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation's website preventcancer.org
Mayo Clinic has cancer screening information and the tools they use to detect cancer early HERE