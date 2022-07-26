Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System ranked as "High Performing" in new report

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Both La Crosse medical facilities received some recognition on Tuesday.
Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System were named as "high performing" in the U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospital” rankings.
MCHS was rated high performing in the specialties of:
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Heart Failure
- Hip Fracture
- Kidney Failure
- Pneumonia
"To be named on U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" is an incredible testament to our staff’s hard work, dedication and perseverance during 2½ years of extraordinary challenges," says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. "This is a well-deserved recognition of their unwavering commitment to providing high-quality and safe care across Mayo Clinic Health System."
"High quality and safe care of our patients is a top priority for Mayo Clinic Health System," says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "This recognition can help our patients feel confident when making important choices about their medical care.”
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named the "Best Hospital" in the U.S. for the seventh consecutive year.
--------------------------------------------
Gundersen Health System was rated high performing in the specialties of:
- Colon Cancer Surgery
- Aortic Valve Surgery
- Heart Failure
- Kidney Failure
- Stroke
- Hip Fracture
To view the full “Best Hospital” rankings, click here.