Mayo Clinic Health System providing funding for city's winter shelters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System said Friday that they're providing funding up to $25,000 to help support the City of La Crosse's efforts at providing winter shelter.
The money could go for things such as security, sleeping mats, food, or utilities.
During several days of cold weather last month, the city opened several of its buildings for use as emergency shelters for the city's homeless population.
Over the four days around Christmas, as one example, the city said that they had between 25-30 people staying at the South Side Neighorhood Center.
"Being without a home is a danger to one’s health, especially during the winter, " said Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin in a statement. "We are seeing patients in our emergency departments with injuries and illness from extended exposure to the cold that comes from being homeless. It is our hope that by supporting these emergency shelters, we can prevent these challenges for our unsheltered community members."
Dr. Mueller said MCHS is pleased to be able to support the community this way and encourages other organizations and businesses to do the same.
People who want to contribute to the city's Overflow Shelter Fund can do so through the La Crosse Community Foundation.