Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital construction continues to climb

The timelapse video goes from the beginning of the project to Feb. 14.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The work continues on Mayo Clinic Health System's new hospital in La Crosse.
As of Valentine's Day, crews have laid concrete for four of the six floors of the building according to a news release.
They are also adding elevator shafts and additional walls for the 70-bed hospital which Mayo said was the largest construction project in the history of the Mayo Clinic Health System.
"Much of our work is being done now with steel and concrete. The concrete is all preheated prior to being laid. Crews have been doing a great job making sure the concrete is then cured," says Michael Luce, construction project manager, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "What’s helping is we're able to do a lot of work off-campus, including preparing prefabricated steel items, the exterior skin of the building, and preparing mechanical and electrical items prior to being brought here and added to the site."
The new hospital is scheduled to open in fall 2024.
The building will contain surgical areas, intensive care unit, and a new Family Birth Center.
Mayo Clinic Health System has a web page where people can follow along with the progress of the construction. It includes a place where viewers can watch a timelapse of the construction on the hospital.