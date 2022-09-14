Mayo Clinic oncologists optimistic in cancer research progress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On September 12, President Biden commemorated the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy's moonshot address by characterizing new initiatives in cancer research as being just as monumental.
And while there's no singular cure for cancer yet, oncologists at Mayo Clinic Health System are optimistic.
According to Dr. Stephen Ansell, Chair of Mayo Clinic's Department of Oncology, advancements in cancer treatments have been remarkable over the last ten to twenty years for patients in general.
Recent success, Dr. Ansell said, is coming from two areas of treatments that focus on understanding the tumor micro-environment to prevent cell growth.
"The first is an immunotherapy approach, which is basically to engage your immune system to target the tumor cells," Dr. Ansell explained. "And the second is what one would call precision medicine. Where specific molecules that block proteins that are in cells that are causing them to grow and specifically shutting down the mutations that are promoting those proteins. That is also proven to be very successful."
And while an overall cure isn't realistic, Ansell said recent progress makes it feasible that scientists can reach a goal of reducing cancer deaths by 50% over the next 25 years.
"We would love there to be a eureka moment," Dr. Ansell said. "That would be phenomenal. But quite frankly it's been a greater understanding of the biology of a variety of different cancers and then specifically exploiting the way in which the cancer cell is favored over the patient and optimizing the patient's side of things and thereby improving the outcome."
Doctor Ansell added that he and his colleagues are excited about the potential of some of the focus on cancer as it may help improve funding and remove some of the logjams for new drugs to get to patients.
To learn more about Dr. Stephen Ansell's work, visit Mayo Clinic Health System's website HERE