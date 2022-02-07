Mayor: La Crosse to undergo city-wide taxable property revaluation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the city needs to conduct a revaluation of all taxable property this year.
What this means is that the city's assessment team will estimate the market value of all locally assessable property in the city. The new values will then be used to create property tax statements sent to residents in December.
The city needs to stay compliant with the state which requires that all properties be assessed to within 10 percent of market value once every five years.
A residential revaluation was last done in 2019 with multi-unit dwellings done in 2021.
A strong housing market has affected values prompting the revaluation.
If the city doesn't do the revaluation, the state could come in for a revaluation process that "would prove intrusive and costly for local taxpayers" according to the statement from the Mayor's office.
It also said that the revaluation won't necessarily mean an increase in property taxes. The city said the "revaluation is meant to fairly and impartially rebalance the property tax burden among all property owners."
When done, property owners will receive a notice with the new assessed value of their property. If they believe that the assessed value is too high, property owners can reach out to the assessor's office and provide evidence of an alternative value.