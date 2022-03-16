Medical experts cautiously optimistic as we head into Year 3 of the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As St. Patrick's Day approaches, we are reminded of the first lockdowns and quarantining of the COVID-19 pandemic that started this time two years ago.
Heading into the third year of COVID, new cases are trending down and fewer people are being hospitalized with the virus that has claimed more than 968,000 lives in the U.S.
But as the nation enters a lull, people hope that the worst of the pandemic may be over. Medical experts aren't as optimistic that we're out of the woods yet.
According to Infection Preventionist Megan Meller of Gundersen Health System, it's too early to know what's going to happen.
"COVID-19 is not going away it is here to stay," Meller said. "There's still a lot to learn about it in terms of seasonality, like when are we going to expect to see surges in cases."
But with fewer new cases and hospitalizations, the positive trend has people looking forward to getting back to normal. Mayo Clinic Health System Dr. Erin Morcomb said living normal is possible even while under the COVID umbrella.
"It's been two years, we all want to be able to go out and do the things that we did before and I think that's reasonable," Dr. Morcomb explained. "Just you want to protect yourself as best as possible. Being vaccinated, if you're sick you certainly should be staying home and quarantining and or getting yourself checked out before going back out and potentially spreading to others."
Meller shared that controlling the virus is the key to moving forward.
"Coupling the vaccines," Meller listed, "Hopefully more anti-virals coming out and easy access to testing will help us get a better handle on COVID-19."
Future booster shots are also being considered for protecting the elderly and other immunocompromised people.
"There is definitely a possibility that COVID vaccinations in the future could become an annual thing for everyone similar to influenza," Dr. Morcomb said. "Vaccines, since this is an upper respiratory virus and can mutate, that blanket recommendation to other individuals is not happening yet though."
While it looks like we've turned the corner in getting ahead of the pandemic, there is no crystal ball to know what comes next.
"I hope for all of us that we get that nice lull," Meller contemplated. "Where we can kind of just take a big sigh of relief and move about life without this hanging over our heads but only time will tell."