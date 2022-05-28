Memorial Day activities in the La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To honor those who sacrificed their lives in service to our country, there are numerous services, events, and parades on Memorial Day in our area.
Here is a list of those activities:
Services:
7:00 a.m. - Campbell Cemetery
9:00 a.m. - Tomah Veterans Memorial
9:00 a.m. - Lincoln Cemetery - Whitehall
10:00 a.m. - Oak Grove Cemetery (following Memorial Day Parade)
10:00 a.m. - Hauser Cemetery-Onalaska
10:30 a.m. - Asbury Cemetery, Brice Prairie
10:45 a.m. - Mormon Coulee Memorial Park
11:00 a.m. - French Island Cemetery
11:00 a.m. - Warrens Cemetery - Memorial Program
11:15 a.m. - Catholic Cemetery
11:15 a.m. - Riverside Park Band Shelter
11:30 a.m. - Gate of Heaven Cemetery
12:15 p.m. - Jewish Cemetery
1:00 p.m. - LaGrange Cemetery
2:15 p.m. - Oakdale Cemetery - Memorial Program
PARADES/EVENTS
La Crosse: 9 a.m. - The parade begins at 6th and Main, proceeds up Main St. to West Avenue to Badger St. to Oakland St. and across La Crosse St. and into Oak Grove Cemetery. There's a ceremony at the cemetery at the conclusion of the parade at approximately 10:00 a.m.
Onalaska: 9 a.m. - Begins at American Legion Post 336 on Sand Lake Road and goes to the Onalaska Cemetery Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m.
Holmen: 9:30 a.m. - American Legion parade goes from Holmen Middle School parking lot to Halfway Creek band shelter. Ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
West Salem: 10 a.m. - American Legion ceremony at Village Park followed by a rifle salute ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. Luncheon afterwards at the Legion in downtown West Salem.
Pigeon Falls: 10:30 a.m. - Parade begins followed by a ceremony at Ekern Park.
Winona: 10:30 a.m. - Event at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona featuring speakers, and music from the Winona Municipal Band.