BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Mick Jagger celebrates his ‘rockin’ 80th birthday

Mick Jagger performs during a concert at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, in July 2022.

 Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

(CNN) — Mick Jagger keeps on rocking.

The Rolling Stones frontman is celebrating his 80th birthday on Wednesday.

Jagger’s bandmate Ronnie Wood took to social media with a birthday message saying, “Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger!”

The official Rolling Stones Twitter account messaged Jagger to “keep on rockin,” alongside a video featuring clips from throughout his life.

The rocker was born in 1943, in Dartford, England. He founded The Rolling Stones in 1962 with Keith Richards and they still tour to this day.

Jagger has eight children, the youngest born in 2016 when he was 73 years old. He shares Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger with his current partner, American ballerina Melanie Hamrick. The two began dating in 2014.

Jagger’s eldest child is Karis Hunt Jagger, 52, whom he shares with former American actress Marsha Hunt.

