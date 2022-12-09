Mid-day snow in Tomah creates challenges for clearing streets

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - When snow falls during the day it creates challenges for the City of Tomah Public Works Department.
Typically, when snow falls overnight Tomah's Steet Department has its plow drivers out clearing off roads in the early morning hours before the city's residents get out and about.
Another benefit of clearing roads during darkness is the plow's lights make the trucks more visible alerting drivers of potential hazards.
But in daylight hours, those lights aren't as visible and combined with the increased traffic it makes for unsafe conditions.
Street Department Supervisor Joe Kube said his drivers have a different gameplan when that happens.
"When it's during the day we like to line up at least 3 or 4 trucks, in a row," Kube explained. "It knocks it our real quick. You don't have nobody passing you that way. And we just push it all into the middle and then we clean up the centers and push everything off to the sides."
Snowfall during the day creates workforce challenges too. Several workers at Tomah Public Works split time between plow driving and the City's other priorities leaving Kube's truck driving team shorthanded.
"We do garbage during the day, so that's two guys," Joe Kube said. "If we come in the morning, I have everybody. So, it limits us. We kind of prioritize where we go and how we do it. We try to hit the main roads, anything main that's coming through town to prevent accidents."
The first big snowfall of the year presents other challenges too as vehicle owners have to remember to plan ahead of where to park to help get the roads cleared off.
While the City of Tomah doesn't enforce its alternate side street parking plan in the winter months, Kube said his plow drivers really do appreciate it when residents choose to follow that guidance.