 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

MiEnergy issues peak alert for SE MN and NE IA this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
power-lines-wires
By Kevin Millard

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy this afternoon into the evening.

They've issued a Peak Alert for Tuesday afternoon what they said was due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.

The alert runs from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. MiEnergy asks that people shift electricity use to 6 p.m. or later.

The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you