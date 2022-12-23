MiEnergy issues peak alert for SE MN and NE IA this afternoon

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy this afternoon into the evening.
They've issued a Peak Alert beginning Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. which they said was due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.
The alert runs from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. MiEnergy asks that people shift electricity use until later.
MiEnergy will be managing dairy water heaters and grain dryers enrolled in energy management programs during this time according to a company statement on the alert.
The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.