...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi
.Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for
northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may
result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief
whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no
longer forecast.

Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees
below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in
these conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill
values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving
visibilities.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

MiEnergy issues peak alert for SE MN and NE IA this afternoon

  • Updated
By Kevin Millard

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy this afternoon into the evening.

They've issued a Peak Alert beginning Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. which they said was due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.

The alert runs from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. MiEnergy asks that people shift electricity use until later.

MiEnergy will be managing dairy water heaters and grain dryers enrolled in energy management programs during this time according to a company statement on the alert.

The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.

