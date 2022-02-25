Mindoro cheese plant is sending its cheese to the World Championship Cheese Contest

MINDORO, Wis. (WXOW) - Since 1896, the Mindoro Cheese Plant has been producing quality dairy products. Starting with butter, the Prairie Farms facility now produces two varieties of blue-veined cheese.
In March, Prairie Farms is putting its Blue Cheese and Gorgonzola cheeses to the test as it competes in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest (WCCC).
The bi-annual contest is hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and its received 2,978 entries from 29 countries and 33 U.S. states.
With 141 different cheese classes, it takes 53 international judges to pare down submissions to an overall top twenty over three days.
The WCMA's Communication Director Grace Atherton says the judges have a difficult task ahead of them.
"Every cheese starts at a one hundred point given," Atherton said. "And what the judges do from there is look for things like flavor, body and texture, salt, color, and finish. All these specific technical factors."
General Manager Bruce Pronschinske said the contest is a great way to show off the quality cheese the Mindoro folks takes pride in making.
"We feel that every piece of cheese we make is contest worthy," Pronschinske said. "That's our goal. That's how we approach it and we try to hit that mark every day."
The WCCC runs March 1-3, judging begins Tuesday with the results announced live online Thursday.
Follow the contest on Facebook HERE or check out the WCCC's website.