Mini Job Fair coming up April 28 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People interested in a new job have an opportunity to talk with several potential employers at a job fair coming up later this month in La Crosse.
The Mini Job Fair is at the Workforce Development Center at 2615 East Avenue South from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.
Job candidates should bring a resume and prepare to meet in-person with potential employers.
Six employers are scheduled to attend the job fair including:
- Altra Federal Credit Union
- Gundersen Health System
- Inland Packaging
- L.B. White
- Marcus Theaters
- Pogreba Restaurant/Pogy's Catering
The job fair is sponsored by the state's Department of Workforce Development, Job Center of Wisconsin, Western Wisconsin Development Board, Western Technical College, and Workforce Connections.
For more information on the job fair, visit Workforce Events at JobCenterofWisconsin.com.