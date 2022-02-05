Minnesota QSO Party brings together ham radio operators from all over

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - On top of the west ridge outside La Crescent local ham operators took to the airwaves in a friendly competition.
On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., members of the Mississippi Valley Amateur Radio Association (MVARA) took part in a contest called the Minnesota QSO Party.
The challenge of the event is to contact, or QSO, other radio operators in the 87 counties of Minnesota using short wave, high frequency radio signals just above the A.M. radio range to 30 megahertz.
Each county contacted gets scored and goes towards different categories of prizes, but the contest extends beyond the state lines.
"Ham radio operators in other states and around the world are trying to contact as many counties in the state of Minnesota that they can to score points and qualify," MVARA Member Wayne Oliver said. "Wild rice is one of the top prizes for Minnesota."
The club, representing Houston County, had 47 contacts by 3 p.m. and while confident the crew would get more by the end of the event, Oliver said the winning number of contacts would range in the 60's at the most.