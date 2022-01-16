Minnesota ranked fourth-best state to raise a family

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- WalletHub compared the 50 states and named Minnesota the fourth-best state to raise a family in 2022.
WalletHub calculated their scores based on 51 relevant metrics, each falling into five key dimensions which were education and childcare, affordability, health and safety, socioeconomics and family fun.
Minnesota ranked 22 in educations and childcare, 9 in health and safety, 7 in socioeconomics, 9 in affordability and 13 in family fun and overall fourth-best state to raise a family.
"We're excited that Minnesota stands out in some of those aspects. When we look at how clean our environment is and how many things that we have for families to do," CEO and President of the Winona Area Chambers of Commerce Christie Ransom said. "It's a wonderful place to raise a family."
Minnesota was also ranked in the top five states with the lowest percentage of families in poverty and the highest median family salary.
Minnesota is home to 16 Fortune 500 companies branching across many business sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and agriculture which "really sets us apart and attracts a lot of workforce here."
While these factors may draw families to live in Minnesota, it's important to look at why families stay in Minnesota.
"We have a good public school system; we have a nice park system and I think Minnesota has always been known as very beautiful in the rural area but very affordable," La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said.
Poellinger listed how Minnesota property taxes and income taxes are lower than other states and joked that "our license plates are a little higher than other states but there's always a little give and take there."
Though Poellinger and Ransom approved of the rankings, both call for improvement within childcare, where Minnesota ranked 22.
"There are some key issues that need to improve and child care is number one," Poellinger said. "As families expand, we have to have those resources for them."
Ransom lists that Minnesota needs more childcare slots and less childcare regulation while "catering to the families at all levels of their affordability."
For a comprehensive list of WalletHub's survey visit, wallethub.com.