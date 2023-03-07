MInor injuries in semi crash near Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Minor injuries for the driver of a semi that crashed Monday afternoon near Westby and spilled part of the load of corn he was carrying.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 12:07 p.m. on County Highway P near Carlson Ridge Road north of Westby.
The semi, driven by Thomas R. Malzacher, 24, of Coon Valley, was coming around a corner when he lost control of the semi. It crossed the centerline and rolled into a ditch according to the sheriff's office. A portion of the load of corn spilled as a result of the crash.
Malzacher was able to get out of the semi on his own. He was checked at the scene by first responders and cleared. He later went to the hospital to get looked at as a request from the his employer.
County P was closed for around 3.5 hours while crews removed the load from the trailer and remove the wreckage from the ditch.