Miracle Mondays return to Culver's to benefit Children's Miracle Network

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Buying a meal at a local restaurant can help families in need.
Culver's restaurants in Black River Falls, La Crosse, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, and Viroqua are donating 5-percent of their sales every Monday in November and December to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
In 2021, that meant more than $28,000 in donations. They've raised a total of $287,000 since they began 19 years ago.
“We are thrilled by Culver’s continued support of CMN Hospitals,” said Beth Noffsinger, CMN Hospitals Specialist at Gundersen Medical Foundation. “Your Monday meals make a real difference in the lives of area children and their families. We are so grateful to our area Culver’s for helping local kids, and we encourage residents to make Miracle Mondays part of their weekly meal planning.”
All of the donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals stay in the local area to help families whose children are dealing with medical issues.