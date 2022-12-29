Missing La Farge woman reaches out to authorities

LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Farge's police chief said a woman who went missing earlier this month has contacted him and is safe.
La Farge Police Chief Steven Palmer and Vernon County Sheriff John Spears released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding Holly Clark.
She was last seen in the area on December 5. On December 13, her vehicle was seen by a traffic camera near San Diego, California.
Chief Palmer said that just after 1 p.m. Thursday, he received a phone call from Clark. The statement said that he was able to confirm her identity and that she was safe.
The statement said that out of respect for Clark's privacy, no additional information would be released.
Both Chief Palmer and Sheriff Spears said in the statement that they wanted to thank area law enforcement and all the support from people across the country regarding the case.