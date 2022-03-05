Missing Richland County man found deceased

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WXOW) – The search for a missing Richland County man ended Saturday after the man was found deceased, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Francis Johnston, 60, had been missing since Monday evening when he failed to return home after stopping at the Eagle’s Club in Viroqua following a doctor’s appointment.
Richland County officials issued a Silver Alert asking the public’s help in locating Johnston.
Just after 1 p.m. today the Sheriff’s Office cancelled the Silver Alert stating that Johnston was found deceased but did not provide any additional information.
Earlier in the week, Johnston's wife said video from the club showed Johnston fell but it did not appear he hit his head. It showed he got up, left the bar then got into his car and drove away.