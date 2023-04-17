Mississippi River expected to rise even higher with latest snowfall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As snow melts to the north, the Mississippi River may rise to historic levels by the weekend.

Following the latest snowfall, the National Weather Service La Crosse forecasts a potential Sunday crest of 15.3 feet on Monday. This would push the crest near the top 5 all-time highest crests for the area.

As of Monday morning, the Mississippi River was at 12.4 feet.

Todd Shea, the Meteorologist-in-charge at NWS La Crosse, says it'll take some time before the latest snowfall sheds into the Mighty Mississippi.

"It most likely would impact the some of the local tributaries...probably in the next couple of days or so. It's going to take a little longer for all that to work down into the Mississippi River," said Shea.

High water levels mean much of the area is under a Flood Warning, to warn the area of potential impacts to land or travel. In fact, if the river crests at 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 near La Crescent becomes inoperable. This means all lock traffic would stop because water would be going over the gates.

Due to potential impacts, Shea urges people along the river to take the necessary precautions.

"Anyone that has river interests, has property along those waterways and such, be preparing - moving things to higher ground and things like that," said Shea.