...The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4pm.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mississippi River expected to rise even higher with latest snowfall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As snow melts to the north, the Mississippi River may rise to historic levels by the weekend.

Following the latest snowfall, the National Weather Service La Crosse forecasts a potential Sunday crest of 15.3 feet on Monday. This would push the crest near the top 5 all-time highest crests for the area.

As of Monday morning, the Mississippi River was at 12.4 feet.

Todd Shea, the Meteorologist-in-charge at NWS La Crosse, says it'll take some time before the latest snowfall sheds into the Mighty Mississippi.

"It most likely would impact the some of the local tributaries...probably in the next couple of days or so. It's going to take a little longer for all that to work down into the Mississippi River," said Shea.

High water levels mean much of the area is under a Flood Warning, to warn the area of potential impacts to land or travel. In fact, if the river crests at 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 near La Crescent becomes inoperable. This means all lock traffic would stop because water would be going over the gates.

Due to potential impacts, Shea urges people along the river to take the necessary precautions.

"Anyone that has river interests, has property along those waterways and such, be preparing - moving things to higher ground and things like that," said Shea.

