Mississippi Valley Conservancy makes purchase of Plum Creek Conservation Area with $3M gift

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi Valley Conservancy said that it's made a purchase of 1,600 acres in Crawford County thanks to the largest gift they've ever received.
The property is in Crawford County north of Wauzeka. It includes a stretch of Plum Creek which led to the name Plum Creek Conservation Area.
The purchase, now the largest property owned by the MVC, was made possible by an anonymous donor who provided a $3 million gift.
In a statement from the MVC, the donor commented, "I love Crawford County and am so fortunate that I can help the real experts who have worked to save this land for future generations. This county is bounded by the Mississippi River on the west and the Wisconsin River to the south with the beautiful Kickapoo flowing through the middle – what a joy to live here! And to have this opportunity for habitat protection, in such a unique place, on such a large scale, this is all beyond my wildest dreams. My deep gratitude goes to all who made this happen, especially to the Lewis family."
The Lewis' owned the property and had used portions of it as farmland since the 1970s.
“Thanks to the generous donor and our diligent partners, the land will be protected and restored to provide natural services such as flood protection, recreation opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts, and an expanded area of connected lands that provide refuge for wildlife whose native habitats are threatened by climate change and development,” said Carol Abrahamzon, executive director of the MVC.
They're partnering with groups including The Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin, Department of Natural Resources, and Savanna Institute on the restoration plan for the area which will likely take several years to complete according to the MVC.